SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Rises Due to Increase in Food and POL Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended 6 January 2022, recorded an increase of 0.08 percent, stated the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 25 (49.02 percent) items increased, 7 (13.73 percent) items decreased, and 19 (37.25 percent) items remained stable, stated the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices include potatoes (5.23 percent), chicken (4.45 percent), hi-speed diesel (2.75 percent), powdered salt (2.75 percent), petrol super (2.68 percent), bananas (2.56 percent), onions (2.12 percent), pulse masoor (1.55 percent), pulse gram (1.46 percent), match box (1.45 percent), pulse mash (1.44 percent), pulse moong (0.98 percent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.82 percent), mutton (0.71 percent), garlic (0.69 percent), sugar (0.67 percent), milk fresh (0.46 percent), sufi washing soap (0.39 percent), beef with bone (0.34 percent), rice basmati broken (0.34 percent), cooked daal (0.29 percent), gur (0.17 percent), curd (0.17 percent), cooked beef (0.06 percent) and cooking oil Dalda or other similar brand (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.04 percent).

The year-on-year (YoY) trend depicts an increase of 20.08 percent mainly due to an increase in electricity prices for Q1 (83.95 percent), cooking oil 5 liter (56.75 percent), vegetable ghee 1 kg (53.85 percent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (53.26 percent), LPG (51.50 percent), gents sponge chappal (50.25 percent), mustard oil (48.59 percent), washing soap (45.85 percent), gents sandal (44.49 percent), pulse masoor (38.05 percent), petrol (36.13 percent) and diesel (28.07 percent), while major decrease observed in the prices of tomatoes (46.76 percent), pulse moong (24.70 percent), onions (12.02 percent), eggs (7.68 percent) and chilies powdered (3.30 percent).

According to the latest data, the SPI went up from 167.98 percent during the week ended 30 December 2021 to 168.12 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888 and Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, went down by 0.28 percent, 0.18 percent, and 0.10 percent, respectively. For the consumption groups from Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175, it remained the same and for above Rs. 44,175, it increased by 0.22 percent.

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review include tomatoes (18.28 percent), chilies powder (14.54 percent), eggs (2.23 percent), LPG (0.96 percent), rice irri-6/9 (0.17 percent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.06 percent) and mustard oil (0.05 percent).

The commodities which remained unchanged during the period included bread plain, powdered milk, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each, tea Lipton yellow label, tea prepared, cigarettes capstan 20’s packet each, long cloth 57″ Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al Karam, georgette (average quality), gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver Philips, telephone call charges, and Lifebuoy soap.