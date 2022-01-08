OnePlus 10 Pro Shines With New Camera Samples [Images]

OnePlus and Hasselblad’s collaborative release of the OnePlus 10 Pro will go official on 11th January. The company recently shared the very first camera samples for users to enjoy, including ones from the 150-degree ultra-wide-angle camera.

The OnePlus 10 Pro is giving the Realme GT2Pro a run for its money with its ultra-wide camera field. The camera can even be used to take fisheye-style photos.

ALSO READ Samsung Phone Chargers and TVs Will Use No Power on Standby by 2025

Color accuracy of the OnePlus 10 Pro is a major focus, as the handset features the Hasselblad Natural Color Optimization 2.0. The color optimization tech has been specially developed to produce professional-quality colors. A Hasselblad Professional Mode 2.0 RAW shooting mode is also included that allows users to dial in the colors themselves.

Official teasers of the smartphone have not yet revealed camera details. However, TENAA revealed a 48MP main camera, a 50MP sensor for the ultra-wide camera, and an 8MP 3x telephoto module.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ display screen with an LTPO 2.0 display and a 1Hz to 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate.

On top of the enhanced camera module, the OnePlus 10 Pro will offer an improved gaming experience with features such as Hyperboost for the GPU.

The full specification details of the smartphone will be revealed on 11th January and the handset will be available soon after that.