Samsung Phone Chargers and TVs Will Use No Power on Standby by 2025

At its pre-show keynote at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, Samsung Electronics pledged to build a green sustainable future. Under Samsung’s ‘Together for Tomorrow’ Vision, the company produced Carbon Trust Standard-compliant chips that helped cut down CO2 emissions by approximately 700,000 metric tons.

Samsung’s Visual Display Business aims to use 30 times more recycled plastics than it did in 2021. Samsung also plans to expand its use of recycled materials for mobile products and home appliances over the next 3 years.

By 2025, Samsung plans on making use of near-zero standby power for all of its TVs and phone chargers.

This year, Samsung plans on expanding the application of recycled materials to cover the inner packaging of cartons. The company also promises to use similar materials for packaging home appliances in the future.

Since 2009, Samsung has been actively recycling e-waste, one of the major challenges faced by the tech industry. As of 2022, Samsung has tried to recycle 5 million metric tons.

Samsung also highlighted profitability figures for Q4 2021 in a press release. The company’s consolidated operating profit stood at almost $11.5 billion. While consolidated sales stood at approx. $63 billion. Samsung’s detailed earnings will soon be available on 27th January.