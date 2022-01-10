3-Year Govt Framework for Job Creation & Economic Uplift on the Cards

The government is in the process to finalize a 3-year strategic growth framework to enable all ministries and departments to work together for employment generation and overall economic growth.

To review the progress, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr. Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, chaired a meeting on the Three-Year Rolling Growth Strategy, which aims at economic diversification, transformation, and jobs-led growth. Secretary Planning, Mr. Abdul Aziz Uqaili, and federal secretaries/senior representatives of line Ministries and divisions attended the meeting.

Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI) has been assigned the task of formulation of the growth strategy as part of the Prime Minister’s economic reforms agenda. The Planning Commission under the leadership of the Federal Minister, Asad Umar, had approved the high-level 3-year framework in October 2021.

Planning Ministry has established two new Sections:

(i) Growth & Employment

(ii) Policy Review & Coordination.

These two Sections will adopt a whole-of-government approach to technically coordinate the preparation and implementation of the 3 Years Growth Strategy continuously.

The ministry has initiated consultations with several Federal Ministries and has constituted seven (7) working groups representing various sectors of the economy, such as Reforming Policy Incentive Structure for the Industrial Sector, Operationalization of Strategic Trade Policy, 2020-25, Enhancing Efficiency Seeking FDI, Harnessing S&T-R&D Capabilities for Targeted Export Products, Identifying Facilitation Measures for enhanced IT Exports, Targeted Productivity Improvements in Agriculture Sector and Identification of Policy Measures to Enhance Agriculture Sector Exports and Inter-Provincial Augmentation on Population Control Programs.

The growth diagnostics and timelines of the work plan, recommendations, and reform agenda are expected to be finalized in January 2022. The 3 Years Growth Strategy aims to reorient policies and incentive structures for the private sector to bring about improved competitiveness and productivity.

Speaking at the occasion, the Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Dr. Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan, said that a robust implementation plan is as important as a strategic roadmap. Coordination is the fundamental aspect of result-oriented policies, he opined. The concept of partnership is globally practiced and the Government of Pakistan intends to expand partnerships, he further remarked. He directed all sectors to update their policy regulations with the definitive goal of having products and ultimate results.

The stakeholders thoroughly discussed views regarding the way forward and improvements required to be incorporated in the recommendations/suggestions submitted by the respective working groups.