Here’s a List of All the New Stars Picked in PSL 2022 Replacement Draft

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is just a few weeks away and the preparations for the mega event are well underway. The six PSL franchises have finalized their 20-man squads for the tournament as they picked two additional players in the PSL 7 replacement draft held on Saturday in Lahore.

The replacement draft included two additional supplementary picks and replacement picks for players that have made themselves unavailable for the tournament after being selected in the initial draft. Franchises were also allowed to pick partial replacements for players that were unavailable for a certain timeframe in the tournament.

Former champions, Karachi Kings, picked in-form Pakistani opener, Sahibzada Farhan, and English bowling all-rounder, Jordan Thompson, adding strength to their already formidable squad.

Lahore Qalandars strengthened their all-round department as they picked Mohammad Imran Randhawa who was impressive in National T20 Cup 2021 and also added former Islamabad United left-arm pacer, Akif Javed, to further bolster their world-class bowling unit.

Defending champions, Multan Sultans, had yet another strong showing in the replacement draft as they picked English T20 specialist, David Willey, and former Islamabad opening batter, Rizwan Hussain, to their ranks. Two-time champions, Islamabad United, re-picked Musa Khan and added slow-left arm Afghanistan spinner, Zahir Khan, as they added quality to their bowling unit.

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi were the only two teams who picked only one player in the additional supplementary picks as they reserved their second pick. Quetta added Ghulam Mudassar while Peshawar added Mohammad Umar to their squads.

Team Round 3 Pick Round 4 Pick Karachi Kings Sahibzada Farhan Jordan Thompson Lahore Qalandars M. Imran Randhawa Akif Javed Islamabad United Musa Khan Zahir Khan Quetta Gladiators Reserved Ghulam Muddasar Multan Sultans David Willey Rizwan Hussain Peshawar Zalmi Mohammad Umar Reserved

The six franchises also announced replacement picks for their squads. Multan Sultans picked West Indian opening batter, Johnson Charles, in place of Odean Smith and also partially replaced Rovman Powell with Dominic Drakes.

Quetta Gladiators picked Luke Wood in place of Naveen Ul Haq and also picked partial replacements for James Vince, Jason Roy, and Noor Ahmed, partially replacing them with Will Smeed, Shimron Hetmyer, and Ali Imran respectively.

Lahore Qalandars partially replaced Phil Salt with Ben Dunk while Karachi partially replaced Qasim Akram with Mohammad Taha and Islamabad partially replaced Zeeshan Zameer with Mohammad Huraira.

The rest of the partial and full picks were reserved by the six franchises.

Player In Player Out Availability Team Johnson Charles Odean Smith Full Multan Sultans Luke Wood Naveen ul Haq Full Quetta Gladiators Reserved Tom Abell Full Karachi Kings Will Smeed James Vince Partial Quetta Gladiators Reserved Saqib Mahmood – Peshawar Zalmi Ben Dunk Phil Salt Partial Lahore Qalandars Dominic Drakes Rovman Powell Partial Multan Sultans Reserved Reece Topley – Islamabad United Shimron Hetmyer Jason Roy Partial Quetta Gladiators Reserved Liam Livingstone – Peshawar Zalmi Reserved Chris Jordan – Karachi Kings Mohammad Huraira Zeeshan Zameer Partial Islamabad United Mohammad Taha Qasim Akram Partial Karachi Kings Reserved Faisal Akram – Karachi Kings Reserved Romario Shepherd – Karachi Kings Ali Imran Noor Ahmed Partial Quetta Gladiators

