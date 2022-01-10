Mahira Khan Joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2022

Peshawar Zalmi, arguably the most popular franchise in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), is renowned for brilliant performances on the field and exceptional marketing off it. Zalmi has always been ahead of the curve with their marketing and promotion with extraordinary anthems, kits, and roping in celebrities from across the world to promote the franchise.

Keeping with their trend of bringing in celebrities, Zalmi has once again signed one of Pakistan’s most famous stars, Mahira Khan, as brand ambassador for the upcoming seventh edition of the tournament. Mahira has been associated with Zalmi over the past four years.

Zalmi took to various social media platforms to announce Mahira as their brand ambassador for PSL 7.

We are pleased to announce @TheMahiraKhan as Peshawar Zalmi's Brand Ambassador for PSL 7 marking 5 Seasons of association with Zalmi. Let the storm begin⚡#Zalmi #YellowStorm #Zalmi2022 #YellowIsTheColor pic.twitter.com/Qy3CCqIbq9 — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) January 9, 2022

Peshawar has always had top Pakistani celebrities as their brand ambassadors over the years. Last year, they roped in the likes of Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Dananeer and also brought in famous Turkish actor, Esra Bilgiç to their team of brand ambassadors.

Zalmi has also been at the forefront of bringing innovation to the kits in PSL. Their latest kit, which will be used for PSL 7, took social media by storm for its unique design which pays homage to the city of Peshawar and to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Peshawar will be seen in action in their first match of the tournament against Quetta Gladiators on 28 January at National Stadium Karachi. The team will be determined to go one step further this time and win the title after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition.

