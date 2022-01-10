Kia Announces Massive Discount for Sorento SUV for a Limited Time

Kia Lucky Motors is celebrating a milestone of selling 50,000 cars in just over two years by offering a limited-time discount on the Kia Sorento 7-seater SUV.

Advertisement

Kia has slashed the price of the Sorento 3.5L V6 FWD SUV by Rs. 740,000, from Rs. 8,203,000 to Rs. 7,499,000. Additionally, the price of the Sorento 2.4L AWD has been reduced by Rs. 313,000, dropping it from Rs. 7,812,000 to Rs. 7,499,000.

The company announced that it is grateful to all its customers for helping it achieve its milestone, and wants to share its success with them through the new offer.

ALSO READ These High-Tech SUVs and Sedans Are Launching in Pakistan This Year

Why Only Sorento?

It is odd for Kia to bring the prices of both the variants close to each other even though the AWD variant is a 2.4-liter engine and FWD has a 3.5-liter V6. Nonetheless, the offer is a great opportunity for SUV enthusiasts to purchase them despite the possibility of it being an underhanded tactic by Kia to push off its least popular and slowest-selling vehicle under a ‘limited time offer’.

The company could have celebrated its success with a discount on its entire lineup, and reduced prices of Picanto or Sportage could have brought more joy to buyers.