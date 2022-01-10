Moeen Ali Reveals the Best Coach He Has Ever Worked With

England all-rounder, Moeen Ali has lauded the impact of former Pakistan spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, on his career and termed him the best coach he has ever worked with. Moeen said that it was outstanding to work with Saqlain in the England national team and said that Saqlain’s vision of coaching was brilliant.

Advertisement

Saqlain worked with England national team on multiple occasions and it was during his tenure that England’s spin bowlers, Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid, rose to prominence. The 45-year old worked wonders as England started to rely heavily on the spin department particularly in limited-overs cricket.

Moeen appreciated the positive impact Saqlain had on his career and said that he resonated with the coaching style brought forward by Saqlain. Moeen added that Saqlain’s way of coaching is very different from normal coaches and his philosophy really opened new doors for him.

“He would tell me something like an English coach to tell me like arm up to pull down cracker. He would tell me in a different way. I just prefer that type of coaching,” Moeen stated.

ALSO READ Imran Khan Wins International Sports Personality Award for the 2nd Year in a Row

Saqlain recently stepped down from his role as the interim head coach of the Pakistan national team. Under his coaching, Pakistan qualified for their first T20 World Cup semi-final since 2012, whitewashed Bangladesh in Tests and T20Is in Bangladesh, and whitewashed West Indies in T20Is.