Imran Khan Wins International Sports Personality Award for the 2nd Year in a Row

Prime Minister Imran Khan has been honored with the “International Sports Personality Award” at the 11th edition of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Awards in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement

According to The Khaleej Times, the awards were presented by Major General Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Dr. Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General of Dubai Sports Council, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named the Arab Sports Personality at a glittering presentation ceremony, in the heart of Expo 2020 Dubai.

ALSO READ Will PSL 7 Be Played Without Crowds?

PM Imran was also announced as a winner back in November 2021 for this prestigious award. According to Khaleej Times, the premier was recognized for empowering Pakistani society through sports.

During his illustrious 21-year cricket career, Imran Khan made notable contributions to Pakistan cricket and led the national side to victory in the 1992 World Cup.

ALSO READ Mahira Khan Joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 2022

Making his debut in 1971, Imran Khan improved his game to become one of the best all-rounders of his time. He was also one of the highest-rated fast bowlers of his era.

Advertisement

In 88 Test matches during his career, he scored 3,807 runs with six centuries and took 362 wickets at an average of 22.81.

In the ODIs, he accumulated 3,709 runs and bagged 182 wickets in 175 ODIs.