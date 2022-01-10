Pakistani Farmers Are Now Earning Huge Profits From Cultivation of Exotic Fruits

Cultivation of fruits that are not usually grown in Punjab has significantly increased in the province in recent years, reported Express Tribune. These fruits include different types of grapes, papaya, figs, lychee, and strawberry.

If the cultivation of these fruits is promoted, it could result in production on a large scale, providing enough fruit for domestic consumption and export.

Previously, papaya fruit was imported to Pakistan from countries such as Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. However, papaya cultivation in the country has risen significantly in recent years.

A farmer had established a papaya farm in Sheikhupura, which is reported to be the biggest in the country. According to the farmer, Annas Bhatti, a papaya plant can bear fruits for up to three years, whereas one acre of the farm, which comprises 1,100 to 1,150 trees, could earn a profit of up to 1 million rupees. He further explained that a papaya tree produces 60 to 70 kg of fruit per season with a market price of Rs. 70 to Rs. 100 per kg.

Annas Bhatti calculated that with this amount of production, a farmer could earn a total of Rs. 1,120,000 per annum with a cost of Rs. 120,000, including the possibility of spoilage.

Another success story is Rana Mubashir Hassan, who is also earning huge profits from the cultivation of salad greens, beetroot, cucumber, and green chilies in Lahore. He commented that the cultivation of these vegetables and fruits does not require any special attention. However, they are well-priced in the local market.

Punjab Agriculture Director General (DG), Dr. Anjum Ali, while speaking on this issue said that the government had been trying to promote the production of these fruits as it would not only result in higher earnings for the farmers but also lower imports.

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council Chair, Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Ali, also commented on the cultivation of exotic fruits, saying that if Pakistan was to export these fruits, it would have to maintain the quality. In addition, the country would also have to work on the packaging of these fruits as well.

Dr. Ghulam further said that the demand for organic fruits was higher in foreign countries, whereas the price was ten times better than the traditional produce. Therefore, the country should focus on producing organic fruits for a greater return.