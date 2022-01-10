PAPS Auto Show 2022 Postponed Yet Again

The Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has decided to delay the PAPS 2022 Pakistan Auto Show yet again due to the ongoing resurgence of COVID-19 across Pakistan.

Although the exact dates are yet to be announced officially, industry speculations suggest that the company is likely to reconvene the event once the current wave of COVID-19 Omicron variant subsides.

Like the previous time, the date and venue of the event will be confirmed shortly after the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) approves the application for the event.

This is the third time that the Pakistan Auto Show 2021 has been delayed within the past 8 months. The event was originally planned to take place from 2 to 5 July of 2021 but was delayed to 10 to 14 November of that same year. Later, the event got delayed once again to January 21 to 23 of 2022, and now the event has been postponed once again.

Every year, the event is a stage for various automakers and companies within the car industry to show off their products. The new vehicle displays, in particular, always garner significant interest from enthusiasts, analysts, and the general public, as they are a possible glimpse into the future of the Pakistani car industry.