This is What Redmi K50 Pro Will Look Like [Pictures]

Xiaomi has already confirmed that the Redmi K50 series will go official in March 2022 in China. As the name says, it will be a direct successor to last year’s Redmi K40 lineup, also known as the Poco F3 in some regions.

With only a month left before launch, the Redmi K50 Pro’s design has surfaced online thanks to a set of leaked protective cases. These cases show the same design we have seen before in renders. The render was leaked by none other than Xiaomiui.

According to the render, the Redmi K50 Pro will look much like a Vivo phone due to its triangular triple-camera layout just above a metallic plate that says “64 megapixels. AI Camera”. This design language is quite common with Vivo phones. The display will have a centered punch-hole selfie camera and minimal surrounding bezels.

The fingerprint sensor will likely be on the right side atop the power button.

This design is corroborated by the leaked protective cases which were shared courtesy of Gizmochina. This essentially confirms the phone’s final design.

According to rumored specifications, the Redmi K50 Pro will sport the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC with a dual VC liquid-cooled heat dissipation unit with a large surface area. The display will be a 6.67-inch 1080p AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a high touch sampling rate. The 64MP main camera will be accompanied by a 13MP ultrawide and an 8MP or 2MP depth sensor.

The 4,700 mAh battery is expected to come with 120W fast charging support. This feature can charge the battery from 0 to 100% in only 17 minutes. The phone will boot Android 12 out of the box with MIUI 13 on top.

As mentioned earlier, the Redmi K50 series is confirmed to launch sometime in March this year.