Trials of 73rd Punjab Games Underway in All Nine Divisions

The trials of different games have started in all nine divisions of the province on the directions of Director General Sports Punjab, Javed Chohan, for the selection of various divisional male and female teams for participation in the 73rd Punjab Games scheduled to be held at different venues of Nishtar Park Sports Complex from January 24-27, 2022.

Advertisement

Director General Sports Punjab, Javed Chohan, in a statement on Monday said male and female players from all divisions are being chosen purely on merit for Punjab Games because there is no room for anti-merit tactics in our setup. “Sports Board Punjab is providing sufficient playing opportunities to all talented male and female players belonging to all games,” he said.

He said that all the participating players are expected to excel in the upcoming 73rd Punjab Games in which competitions of 27 games will be held including seven games for women players.

The trials of wushu (kung-fu) players were held at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Monday. As many as 40 players participated in the trials. The trials process was monitored by Malik Iftikhar, Ambreen Malik, M Imran, Sajid Ali, Samreen Altaf, and M Rohail.

The male and female trials of Lahore Division Cycling players were conducted at Cycling Velodrome, Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Monday. As many as 58 boys and 51 girl cyclists participated in the cycling trials.

The baseball trials of Lahore players were held at Bahria Town Stadium. As many as 18 players have been selected out of 39 participants. The baseball trials for Multan players took place at Muslim School Nishtar Road, Sahiwal players at Depalpur Stadium, Bahawalpur players at Dring Stadium, Faisalabad players at Borhan Wala Ground near Jinnah Park, and those for Sargodha players were held at Technology College PAF Road.

Advertisement

The trials of kabaddi, athletics, pentathlon, and cycling were held in the Multan division.

ALSO READ Wahab Riaz Takes Up a New Job as a Channay Wala [Video]

The trials of Rawalpindi players will be held at DPS School Shamasabad on January 11 (Tuesday), Gujranwala players at Jinnah Stadium on January 12 (Wednesday), and DG Khan players at Cricket Stadium DG Khan on the same day.

The trials of taekwondo, karate, kickboxing players were held in the Rawalpindi division on Monday while the trials of archery, baseball will be held on January 11.