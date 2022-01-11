All You Need to Know About PSL 2022 Tickets as Online Sale Starts Today

According to sources, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finalized the ticket prices for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Advertisement

It is reported that the minimum ticket price for the group stage games and the play-offs has been set at Rs. 250. The ticket prices will depend on the pavilions and depending on the choice of the pavilion, the tickets will cost Rs. 500, Rs. 1,000, Rs. 2000 and the maximum ticket price will be Rs. 3,000.

ALSO READ PCB Mulls Changes in PSL 2022 Schedule After Omicron Outbreak

Sources revealed that the ticket prices will be different for the final of the tournament. The minimum ticket price will be Rs. 1,500 while the maximum ticket price for the mega event will be Rs. 4,000.

According to details, online ticket sales for the tournament are set to start from today. A maximum of six tickets can be purchased on a single ID card. Sources revealed that PCB will also offer free tickets to the fans as one free ticket will be given if a fan purchases four tickets. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to enter the stadium according to the COVID-19 SOPs shared by the NCOC.

As things stand, PSL 7 will likely be played in front of a full capacity crowd but with the rising COVID-19 cases, some measures and restrictions are likely to be placed by the concerned authorities.

ALSO READ ProPakistani is Islamabad United’s Digital Media Partner for PSL 2022

PSL 2022 is scheduled to commence from 27 January at National Stadium Karachi. The final of the tournament will be played on 27 February at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Advertisement

You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!