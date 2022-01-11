Advertisement

Ben Dunk Appointed Lahore Qalandars’ Power-Hitting Coach

By Rizvi Syed | Published Jan 11, 2022 | 8:13 pm
Ben Dunk | Lahore Qalandars | PSL 7 | power-hitting coach

Lahore Qalandars have appointed the Australian power-hitter, Ben Dunk, as their power-hitting coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Advertisement

The franchise announced the development on its Twitter handle:

“Ben Dunk is replacing Phil Salt in a few matches, and he will be our power-hitting coach as well!” the franchise tweeted.

ALSO READ

Dunk will replace Phil Salt, who will not be available for the first few matches due to national commitments. The 34-year-old will serve as the power-hitting coach when the English batter joins the team in the first week of February.

Dunk, who has been a proven match-winner for the Lahore Qalandars, wasn’t picked in the first round of the PSL 7 draft on 12 December 2021. However, he returned to the franchise in the supplementary draft on 8 January 2022.

ALSO READ

The left-handed batter has been brilliant for Qalandars in the last two seasons. For his heroics in PSL 5, Dunk was given the title of ‘Bubble-gum’ man.

You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!

Also Read

Rizvi Syed
Advertisement

Advertisement
See ProPakistani in...
ProPakistani App
close
>