Half of the Development Spending Still Unutilized in First 5-Months of FY22

The Imran Khan-led PTI Government has used Rs. 209.5 billion for the Federal Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) out of total disbursement of Rs. 434.5 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year. It shows more than half of the amount remains still unutilized despite having been disbursed.

PTI Government did not authorize any amount for the COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme during the first five months of the current fiscal year.

According to a document of the Planning Commission obtained by ProPakistani, the expenditure of PSDP of different 36 divisions and departments has been recorded at Rs. 209.5 billion out of the total sanctioned amount of Rs. 207 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year. During the period, the Federal Government has disbursed Rs. 434.5 billion, including the foreign component of Rs. 42.9 billion.

The document stated that the Cabinet Division has used a maximum of sanctioned amount for its development projects included in the PSDP FY22. The Cabinet Division has used Rs. 38.49 billion out of sanctioned Rs. 38.54 billion during the first five months of the current fiscal year.

The Finance Division has used Rs. 33.36 billion out of Rs. 37.9 billion sanctioned amount during the five months. The figures show that the division could not utilize Rs. 4.5 billion from the sanctioned amount of Rs. 60.65 billion for the period, out of Rs. 123 billion allocations for the current fiscal year.

The figures also show that the actual expenditures of the Communication Division, Power Division, and Kashmir Affairs Division exceeded form sanctioned amount. According to the document, the Communication Division has used Rs. 32 billion as against an allocation of Rs. 30.9 billion. The Kashmir Affairs Division has also expensed Rs. 24.24 billion out of Rs. 23.16 billion of the sanctioned amount during the five months of the current fiscal year.

The Power Division has used Rs. 10 billion during the five months of the current fiscal year. The government had sanctioned Rs. 5.8 billion out of the authorized amount of Rs. 23.9 billion.

The Water and Power Division has used Rs. 27.27 billion out of the sanctioned Rs. 30.38 billion for PSDP projects for the five months of the current fiscal year. The government had authorized Rs. 58.79 for PSDP projects in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

The Higher Education Commission has used Rs. 9.9 billion out of Rs. 14.6 billion, the Science and Technology Division has used Rs. 118 million out of the sanctioned amount of Rs. 2.23 billion, and the National Food Security has expensed Rs. 1 billion out of the sanctioned amount of Rs. 4.69 billion during five months of the current fiscal year.

The other department also used the maximum of their sanctioned amount for their PSDP allocation in the budget of the current fiscal year.

It is pertinent to mention that the Planning Commission has introduced criteria for the PSDP fund releases. According to the new formula, the government has to release 50 percent of funds during the first six months of the fiscal year.

Interestingly, the PTI Govt did not authorize any amount for the COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme, VGF for PPP Projects, and SDGs Supplementary Funds during the five months of the current fiscal year.

The government has allocated Rs. 5 billion for COVID Responsive and Other Natural Calamities Programme, Rs. 57.5 billion VGF for PPP Projects and Rs. 8 billion for SDGs Supplementary Funds