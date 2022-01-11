Haris Rauf’s COVID-Safe Wicket Celebration in Big Bash League Goes Viral [Video]

Pakistan’s star pacer, Haris Rauf has made a name for himself in a short time as one of the leading fast bowlers in limited-overs cricket.

Advertisement

The 27-year old rose to prominence after scintillating performances in the Big Bash League three years ago and is one of the most loved international cricketers in Australia. His exploits in the BBL paved the way for him to become one of the top stars in international cricket and he has not looked back ever since.

ALSO READ PSL 2022 to Follow These Detailed Guidelines in Case of COVID-19 Infections

While Haris is known for destroying the stumps with his express yorkers, he has also established himself as one of the most entertaining cricketers in the world. His passionate celebrations after taking wickets are appreciated by the fans and he also has a knack for introducing unique celebrations.

Haris introduced yet another unique celebration to the cricketing world during today’s BBL match between Melbourne Stars and Perth Scorchers. Haris celebrated the wicket of Kurtis Patterson by ‘sanitizing his hands’ and putting on a mask as he demonstrated the SOPs for COVID-19 prevention.

The video of the unique celebration was uploaded on social media by numerous accounts related to BBL.

Watch the celebration here:

ALSO READ All You Need to Know About PSL 2022 Tickets as Online Sale Starts Today

The video has since gone viral, garnering over 2,900 likes and 400 retweets on the official Twitter account of Cricket Australia alone.

Advertisement

Haris will return from Australia to join the Lahore Qalandars camp for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. Pakistan’s premier T20 tournament is set to start on 27 January and Haris will be seen in action on 29 January as Lahore face Multan Sultans in their opening encounter of the campaign.

You can also check the complete PSL 2022 schedule here!