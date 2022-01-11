Karachi Police is Giving Millions to Anyone Who Finds These Car Thieves

The Karachi Police have placed a price of millions of rupees on the heads of nine car thieves who have been operating in the city for years.

Advertisement

A specialized unit of the city police, called the Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC), has written a letter to high-ranking police officials, seeking head money for the infamous car thieves.

ALSO READ Punjab Police Recovers Rs. 114 Million Worth of Stolen Cars and Bikes

It has also released their pictures, a source in the police department reported on Monday.

The police have also proposed reward money of Rs. 64 million for the nine notorious car thieves who are wanted dead or alive.

The suspects are wanted in numerous other cases as well. The reward money proposed by the AVLC is Rs. 10 million for the arrests of four other criminals — Kashif Abro alias Anwar Ali, Imran Bhayo, Nazeer Bhayo, and Akbar Ali Bhayo.

ALSO READ Armed Men Steal Luxury Vehicles From Car Carrier in Sindh

Another reward of Rs. 5 million has been set for Mujahid Jamal Mirani and Rs. 3 million each for Mumtaz Bhayo, Hakeem Bugti, and Muhammad Khan Mallah.