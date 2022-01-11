PCB Decides to Start PSL 2022 Without an Opening Ceremony

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided against holding Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 opening ceremony. According to sources, the decision is taken keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the country and logistical issues.

While there will be no official opening ceremony, there will be a short ceremony to open the proceedings for the seventh edition of the tournament. The short ceremony will include a speech by the PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, after which the first match of the tournament will be played. Defending champions, Multan Sultans will face Karachi Kings in the opening encounter of the mega event on 27 January in Karachi.

This will be the first time in seven seasons that the opening ceremony of the tournament will not take place. The first four opening ceremonies were held in Dubai while the opening ceremony for 5th season was held in Karachi. However, last year’s opening ceremony was also not performed live at the stadium due to the COVID-19 situation, however, the ceremony was pre-recorded in Turkey and it was played for the fans in the stadiums.

The festivities for the tournament are already in full swing with the PSL franchises conducting commercial activities including kit unveiling and sponsorship deals. Meanwhile, the PSL 2022 official anthem has already faced some delays but it is likely that the new anthem will be officially released by next week. It is still unclear which artist will sing the anthem this time around with Atif Aslam rumored to be the most likely option.

