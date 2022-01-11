Qatar Energy to Become Stakeholder in Private LNG Terminal in Port Qasim

Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs, His Excellency Saad Sherida Al Kaabi, announced to become a shareholder in the private LNG terminal to be built in Port Qasim.

Qatar Energy will be a shareholder in the private sector LNG terminal to be set up at Port Qasim. The final agreement for the construction of the LNG terminal at Port Qasim will be finalized by the end of January.

Qatari Minister, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, will sign the agreement in Pakistan. Qatar also reiterated support for Pakistan in the LNG sector.

A video conference was held between Minister Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi, and Minister of State for Energy and CEO of Qatar Energy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, in this regard. Secretary Petroleum, Chairman OGRA, and others were also present during the video conference.