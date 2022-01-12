Cricket Australia Hints That Few Players Will Skip Pakistan Tour

Cricket Australia (CA) has hinted that a few national team players will be hesitant in touring Pakistan in Australia’s upcoming tour of the country. Australian Cricketer’s Association (ACA) chief, Todd Greenberg, has stated that a few players might be uncomfortable in touring the country despite assurances from the relevant authorities.

Greenberg stated that the ACA officials will travel along with the squad in order to show the players that they all are united and in this together. He said that it is understood that one or two players will opt out of the tour and there is no pressure on them to go on the tour.

Greenberg added, “The ACA accompanied Cricket Australia on a pre-tour of Pakistan late last year, and the reports were all very positive. But we’ll continue to take the advice of DFAT [Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade] and other government organizations, as we need to be able to satisfy not just the players, but their families, that it’s safe to tour.”

Cricket Australia chief executive, Nick Hockley, backed the statement of Greenberg and stated that he too will be present in Pakistan for at least a portion of the tour in order to provide a comfortable atmosphere to the cricketers.

The Australian team is scheduled to tour Pakistan to play a three-match Test series, three-match ODI series, and one T20I in March and April this year. This will be Australia’s first tour of the country since 1998. It remains to be seen which players opt out of the tour.