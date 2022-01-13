Government to Launch a Murree Tourism App After Recent Tragedy

The Murree snowstorm accident was truly regrettable. More than 20 people died trapped in their cars on Saturday after an immense snowstorm blocked the roads amid a surge of tourists.

Now the government is responding to the calamity with a new tourism app dedicated to Murree. The report comes from Dawn News and it revealed that the app will focus on travel advisory for tourists. No details have been shared as of yet, but the app is likely going to aid with weather alerts and traffic alerts primarily, with other possible features like hotel bookings, etc.

The app has not been launched yet and the government is only planning to do so for now. There will be more details to share as soon as the app is launched and we will make sure to update this space accordingly.

The app will likely launch on the Google Play Store.