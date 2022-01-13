PTCL, SCO to Explore Collaborative Opportunities for Up-Scaling Services Nationwide

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Special Communications Organization (SCO) at PTCL Headquarter Islamabad to explore potential collaborative opportunities for the growth of telecom services across Pakistan, with a special focus on AJK and GB.

The signing ceremony was attended by Hatem Bamatraf, President & GCEO, PTCL & Ufone, and Major Gen Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, DG SCO, along with senior officials from both organizations.

The MoU will facilitate multi-level cooperation between the leading telecom players to foster resource efficiency and growth of telecom services nationwide, especially in the remote mountainous regions of AJK and GB.

The arrangement will facilitate passive network sharing and SCO’s backhaul support for the launch of PTCL’s Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) service in AJK & GB through its 3500 MHz spectrum.

The telecom operators will offer their respective fiber assets for backup/redundancy to ensure uninterrupted high-quality services reciprocally and jointly build access networks in cantonments and other similar locations.

In addition, the companies will undertake multiple collaborative ventures including Multi-Operator Radio Access Network (MORAN), active elements sharing of cellular network, data national roaming, and a range of other ICT solutions.

The goal is to increase their incremental revenues, as well as delivering high-quality telecom services to their customers round-the-clock.

On the occasion, Hatem Bamatraf, President & GCEO, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We are excited to collaborate with SCO to expand our shared ambition of bringing superior telecommunication services to our customers.”

“Together, we will help bridge the digital divide in the country, especially in the remote regions, to help unlock their full potential,” he added.

On the occasion, Major Gen Muhammad Shahid Siddeeq, DG SCO, said, “We are pleased to partner with PTCL for up-scaling telecom services in AJK and GB, where SCO has played an instrumental in connecting the masses through high-quality internet and cellular services.”

“Through our efforts, we hope to provide an inclusive and fair environment that will ensure progress and growth,” he added.

PTCL, being a national company, endeavors to contribute to the economic development and prosperity of Pakistan.