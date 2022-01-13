Senate Committee Takes Notice of Issues Pertaining to Furnace Oil and LNG Imports

The Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, in its meeting, on Thursday, at Parliament Lodges, discussed in detail the impact of furnace oil import on oil refineries and recurrent LNG issues.

It also took stringent notice of the issues related to the promotion criteria of the Central Selection Board. Chairman Committee, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, was of the view that these are issues of utmost importance that impact numerous lives and therefore must be dealt with responsibly. He stressed the need to revisit redundant policies and ensure that these are replaced with rules and strategies that benefit the masses.

Senator Saadia Abbasi, Senator Khalida Ateeb, Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Senator Talha Mehmood attended the meeting, along with senior officers of the Establishment Division, Government of Balochistan, OGRA, and PTDC. The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, was also present.

Deliberating over procurement of furnace oil instead of LNG at exorbitant rates, Chairman OGRA, and other government officials were directed to apprise the committee on the reasons for not acquiring LNG when it was available in global markets at the rate of $4.0 per unit as opposed to $30.5 at this time.

The committee demanded an inquiry related to the closure of two local foundries as a result of producing high-cost energy via importing furnace oil at inflated rates. Asserting that this was a classic example of unimaginative planning, the Chairman Committee, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, said that this process might be tainted with ulterior motives. A report on the fiasco is to be submitted within two weeks.

Discussing promotion criteria of the Central Selection Board Secretary Establishment was instructed to revisit the promotion criteria and Objective Assessment Form for the Central Selection Board. It was asserted that the process must be rationalized since it leaves much to the discretion of board members. Objectivity and justifiability were stressed.

The committee directed the Establishment Division to submit a report on the matter within four weeks. It emphasized the need for the government to revise the promotion policy so that officers considered for promotion may be assessed based on concrete evidence. Discouragement of subjective views was stressed. Chairman Committee, Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed, was of the view that the career of the officers must be judged most impartially.

Data regarding appeals of overlooked officers along with details of action taken is to be submitted within two weeks, along with information of pending ACRs, till the calendar year 2020. The Establishment Division has been directed to ensure that reasons for non-promotion are conveyed to the candidates to reduce grievance. Briefing and debriefing sessions of Board Members were stressed to ensure objectivity and transparency of the process.

Taking up the matter of a public petition submitted by Chairman MK Pakistan, Mr. Malik Muhammad Khan, regarding transfer and possession of 172 acres of PTDC land in Balochistan that was claimed to be purchased by the complainant, the committee was apprised by the Government of Balochistan that the matter is being investigated by NAB. The committee directed that representatives of NAB Balochistan be summoned in the next meeting for a complete briefing on the issue.