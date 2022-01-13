Shafqat Mahmood Calls Off Emergency Meeting on School Closure

An important Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) that was scheduled for today (Thursday) has been delayed for unspecified reasons.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Federal Ministry of Education had called for an urgent meeting to review the COVID-19 situation in educational institutions across the country. As per media reports, important decisions regarding the closure of schools were to be taken during the meeting that was supposed to commence at 11:00 AM. However, it has now been delayed by a week, as announced by the Ministry for Federal Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood.

ALSO READ Ailaaj Partners with Islamabad United to Promote Sports and Wellbeing

The other issues on the agenda of the meeting were:

Interprovincial consultation for timely provision of quality textbooks in the academic year 2022.

Interprovincial coordination for the timely provision of NOCs for textbooks.

Any other agendas, with the permission of the Chair.

ALSO READ Stats Prove Shaheen Afridi is the Best Bowler in the World

In other news, the fifth wave of COVID-19 is wreaking havoc in the country and its positivity surged to 6.12 percent with 3,019 new cases during the last 24 hours.

Statistics 13 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 49,270

Positive Cases: 3019

Positivity %: 6.12%

Deaths :5

Patients on Critical Care: 651 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 13, 2022

This is the highest positivity ratio since 8 September 2021 when the ratio stood at 6.43 percent. The country had last reported over 3,000 cases on 10 September 2021 when 3,480 individuals had tested positive for COVID-19.