Stats Prove Shaheen Afridi is the Best Bowler in the World

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi is highly regarded as one of the best all-format bowlers in the world. Shaheen has been immaculate for Pakistan ever since his debut in 2018 and has formed a lethal bowling combination alongside fellow fast bowlers, Hasan Ali and Haris Rauf.

Advertisement

Shaheen’s record has been outstanding over the past few years and he recently finished as the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests in 2021. His performances in the longest format of the game also propelled him to the top 3 ICC Test bowler rankings, the first Pakistani bowler to achieve the feat since Mohammad Abbas in 2018.

The 21-year old has been world-class in all three formats and no bowler has taken more international wickets than him since his debut almost four years ago. Shaheen has taken 184 wickets at an exceptional average of 24.35 in 88 matches in all three formats. He has also taken 6 five-wicket hauls and 1 ten-wicket haul in his short career so far.

Australian fast bowler and now Test captain, Pat Cummins is second on the list with 178 wickets in 72 matches. He is followed by veteran Kiwi pacer, Tim Southee, who has taken 172 wickets at an average of 24.71 in 74 matches in all three formats. Australian pacer, Mitchell Starc, and Indian pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, round up the top five highest wicket-takers since Shaheen’s debut in international cricket.

Let’s have a look at the breakdown: