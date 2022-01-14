Huawei MateBook D14 SE is an Affordable Version of the D14

Huawei recently introduced the MateBook D14 SE in China, which is a toned-down version of the Huawei MateBook D14, introduced last year.

The MateBook D14 SE features a 14-inch Full HD display with 4.8mm bezels on the three sides of the screen. As compared to the 100% sRGB color gamut of the MateBook D14, the MateBook D14 SE features a 45% NTSC color gamut.

Powered by the Intel Core i5-1155G7 quad-core processor, the D14 SE features 8GB RAM with 512GB internal storage capacity, as opposed to the 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage of the D14.

The MateBook runs Windows 11 OS out of the box and is powered by a 56Wh battery. The MateBook also supports Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 802.11 ax and is also equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen1 port, USB-A 2.0 port, USB-C port, HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone and microphone 2-in-1 jack.

With a full-sized backlit keyboard and an embedded fingerprint sensor in the power button, the device is currently available at a retail price of 3,899 yuan or USD 613. Pre-sale for the MateBook D14 SE begins on 14th January, while sales will start from 20th January.