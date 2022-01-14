KP Govt Approves Phase-II of Swat Motorway

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has approved the agreement draft on developing a public-private partnership to complete the project of constructing the Swat Motorway Phase-II. The agreement will be signed with a successful bidder.

In this connection, a meeting was held with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair in Peshawar on Friday.

The 80-kilometer Swat motorway will cover Chakdara Interchange to Madyan Fateh Pur.

The draft of the public-private partnership agreement was explained in detail in the meeting and the relevant quarters were allowed to formally sign the agreement with the successful bidder.

It is to note that the Swat Motorway Phase-II will benefit both locals and tourists. On completion, the motorway will connect the upper Swat districts, and the travel time to Kalam, the Malam Jabba ski resort, and other tourist spots will be significantly reduced.

The meeting was attended by provincial cabinet members Taimur Saleem Jhagra, Fazal Shakoor, and Riaz Khan; Chief Secretary, and Dr. Shehzad Bangash, alongside Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and concerned authorities.