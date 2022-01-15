Balochistan is Getting its First Environmental Research Laboratory

The Balochistan government has approved its first environmental research laboratory that will spearhead environmental research in the province.

The proposal received official approval from Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan, Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, during a high-level meeting held in Quetta on Friday. Relevant senior officials from the concerned departments also attended the meeting.

According to details, the first provincial environmental research laboratory will be set up at the Lasbela University of Agriculture, Water and Marine Sciences (LUAWMS) located in Uthal, district Lasbela.

Speaking during the meeting, CM Balochistan ordered the Department of Climate Change and Environment (DCCE) to ensure the completion of the laboratory at the earliest and within the approved funds.

CM Balochistan said that the environmental research laboratory will help to identify and contain the toxic contaminants affecting the quality of water, soil, and air in the province.

The environmental research laboratory will also provide researchers with a platform to conduct analysis on the effects of industrial waste and its impacts on the environment by using modern tools and technologies.