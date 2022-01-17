Here’s the List of Backup Players & Reserves for All PSL Franchises

Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises have enlisted top-performing domestic players as backup players in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. The backup players will be a part of PSL’s bio-secure bubble from the beginning of the tournament.

The PSL franchises will be able to immediately replace players in case any of their existing squad members test positive for COVID-19.

The step has been taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board and PSL franchises in order to ensure that the tournament is played without any interruptions and the tournament does not face any delays or postponements despite the threat of COVID-19.

The backup pool of players includes star domestic performers such as Saud Shakeel, Amad Butt, Omair bin Yousuf, Abrar Ahmed, Bismillah Khan, Umer Siddiq, Zahid Mahmood, Tayyab Tahir, Hassan Khan, Nasir Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Arish Khan, Ammad Alam, Waqas Maqsood and Imam-ul-Haq.

Furthermore, PSL franchises have also picked the remaining reserve players for their squads. These reserve players will replace players who were initially picked in the PSL 2022 draft but are either partially or fully unavailable for PSL 7.

Peshawar Zalmi have picked Patt Brown and Sohail Khan to replace Saqib Mahmood and Liam Livingstone who will be partially unavailable at the start of the PSL. Karachi Kings have opted to pick Ian Cockbain and Quetta Gladiators have picked Dan Lawrence as their reserve replacement picks for PSL 2022.

PSL 7 is set to commence from 27 January with defending champions, Multan Sultans, taking on Karachi Kings in the first match of the competition. The final of the tournament will be played on 27 February.

