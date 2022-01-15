Vivo NEX 5 to Feature a Huge 7-Inch Screen, Curved From All 4 Corners [Leak]

April 2021 was filled with rumors of the Vivo NEX 5, a concept phone from the Chinese phone maker which pushes the boundaries of smartphone design.

Advertisement

According to rumors the NEX 5 allegedly included an under-display camera similar to the APEX 2020 concept phone, scheduled to be launched in the second half of 2021. However, the launch did not take place last year, but rumors surrounding the NEX 5 have started circulating again.

Popular leakster Digital Chat Station highlights that Vivo’s upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 5x periscope lens. The current crop of flagship phones powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has relatively shorter telephoto lenses, with camera magnifications ranging from 2x to 3.3x at most. This will put Vivo ahead of the competition.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S22 Lineup to Feature New Type of Screen Protection

Rumors from last year named Zeiss as a potential partner for the optics on the smartphone, given the partnership between the two companies and their joint venture titled Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab. The lab focused on the joint development of mobile camera tech in 2020 and was practically applied to the Vivo X series.

Other Specs

Vivo NEX 5 will reportedly feature a huge 7-inch AMOLED screen, curved from all 4 sides (as shown in the above image) if the original design is preserved. However, it is unclear if it will use an under-display camera or not.

Digital Chat Station also added that the smartphone will have water-resistance as well as wireless charging of up to 50 W. The launch date and pricing for the phone have still not been revealed. We’ll hear more about the mysterious Vivo phone in the coming weeks.