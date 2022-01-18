bSecure Signs Agreement with NIFT ePay to Promote Digital Payments

bSecure, a new digital one-click checkout enabling merchants with their e-commerce operations, has entered into an agreement with National Institutional Facilitation Technologies (NIFT).

NIFT is one of the largest payment processors in Pakistan for enabling digital commerce payments (Mobile/Electronic Commerce Payments) through NIFT’s DFS platform under the brand name “NIFT ePay”.

Both the organizations want to focus to promote digital transactions and enable different use cases in the market.

NIFT ePay has established an interoperable and secure digital commerce payments gateway that works with any bank account or wallet in Pakistan along with the capability to process card transactions.

This provides an opportunity to the businesses being digitized to collect e-commerce payments directly through their bank accounts or wallets in addition to the existing card-based transactions.

The agreement was signed by Haider Wahab, CEO of NIFT, and Adam Dawood, Founder & CEO of bSecure at the head office of National Institutional Facilitation Technologies in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, Haider Wahab said, “bSecure is a state of the art checkout experience promising to digitize unique use cases, opening up digital payments, and creating a simple user experience working with NIFT’s ePayment Gateway.”

“We continue with our promise to enable these use cases and support startups due to their agility and focus to enable the market. NIFT remains focused to support unique and innovative ideas which boost the digital commerce in Pakistan,” he added.

“As I have repeatedly said that we believe the young entrepreneurs working hard need institutional support from the incumbents to implement and sustain innovative platforms,” Haider further added.

Also sharing his thoughts on the development, Adam Dawood commented, “Our partnership with NIFT ePayment Gateway has already helped over 50 builders start accepting prepayment orders in as little as 3 days.”

“With over 65% of customers wanting to pay via pre-payment methods at trusted eCommerce stores, the technology stack that NIFT provides is critical to help the fast-growing eCommerce market,” he added.

eCommerce businesses that want to start accepting credit/debit card payments and accept API-based bank transfers from their customers are encouraged to visit https://www.bsecure.pk/ to sign up and start accepting prepayment orders in as few as 3 days.