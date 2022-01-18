Infinix Launches INBook X2 Laptops Starting at Just $399

Infinix recently launched its INBook X2, a 14-inch laptop with an aluminum alloy chassis powered by Intel’s 10th generation CPUs.

Advertisement

The INBook X2 is a lightweight laptop weighing just 1.24KG and measuring 14.8mm at its thickest point.

The laptop packs a 14-inch IPS LCD with a 1920x1080px resolution, and 16:9 aspect ratio with 300 nits brightness, along with a dual-LED flash module on both sides of the built-in webcam for optimal clarity during video chats.

Hardware

The laptop is available with Intel Core i3-1005G1, Core i5-1035G1, or Core i7-1065G7 and RAM capacities of 8GB or 16GB, and storage options of 256GB or 512GB, with M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSDs.

The Core i3 and i5 models are available with Intel UHD Graphics and the i7 comes equipped with the Iris Plus G7.

Battery Life and Ports

Powered by a 50Wh battery that charges via the provided 45W USB-C PD-supported power adapter, the battery can last for up to 9 hours with mixed usage on a single charge and last 11 hours with web browsing.

Advertisement

The INBook X2 also includes two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, a full-sized HDMI connector, an SD card slot, and a headphone/mic combo jack. The laptop boots Windows 11 Home Edition and comes with a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button.

Available in grey, blue, green, and red colors, INBook X2’s retail price for the Core i3 model starts at $399, the i5 at $549, and the i7 at $649. Starting from January 22nd, Indonesia, Thailand, and Egypt will be the first countries to get the X2 series.