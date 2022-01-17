All You Need to Know About the Vivo X80 Series [Images]

It’s only been four months since the Vivo X70 launched as the latest flagship phone from the Chinese brand. But that is not stopping Vivo from adding yet another flagship in the same X series of high-end phones.

The X80 lineup has now appeared in a detailed leak that talks about almost all of its specifications.

It is worth mentioning that this is not a phone release post. This is only a rumor roundup in the format of a phone release post.

Design and Display

The Vivo X80 lineup is expected to include the Vivo X80, the X80 Pro, and the X80 Pro+. All phones are going to boast 120Hz LTPO AMOLED screens with 1080p resolution, except for the highest-end X80 Pro+, which will have a 2K screen. The Pro models will also be slightly bigger than the vanilla unit.

Internals and Storage

The base model will be equipped with MediaTek’s next generation of high-end chipsets, the Dimensity 8000 in particular. The X80 Pro will kick it up a notch with the Dimensity 9000, and the Pro+ will go with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The X80 will bring LPDDR4X RAM and the Pro duo will have at least 12GB of LPDDR5 memory.

As for storage, all phones will get at least UFS 3.1, the faster type of storage common for high-end phones in the modern-day. All three phones will boot the latest version of Android (12) with Vivo’s Origin OS Android skin on top.

Cameras

The standard model will be limited to a triple camera setup including a 50MP Samsung GN5 sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with 2X optical zoom. The X80 Pro will raise the bar with a quad-camera lineup, but this one will be graced by a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor instead, a 12MP Sony IMX663 lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 50MP unit with 5x zoom.

The entire camera setup on the Vivo X80 Pro+ will be made up of 50MP cameras. A main wide-angle shooter, an ultrawide camera, and two telephoto lenses with 2x and 5x zoom support. The X80 and X80 Pro will settle with 44MP selfie cameras but the X80 Pro+ get a 50MP front-facing camera.

Fast Charging

The X80 will work with 55W fast charging, but the Pro duo will bring 65W fast wired charging and 50W fast wireless charging.

There is no official launch date for the Vivo X80 family yet, nor is there a word on possible pricing, but guessing from the Vivo X70 series, all phones will go above the $600 mark. Vivo may be planning to release the phones in February or March this year, but take this information with a grain of salt.