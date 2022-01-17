Samsung Galaxy S22 will Cost $900 [Leak]

The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup is confirmed to launch on 8th February 2022. The Korean phone maker revealed the launch date by announcing its next Galaxy Unpacked event, which has always set the stage for Samsung’s flagship smartphones in the past.

Now for the bad news

The Samsung Galaxy S22 may be even more expensive than its predecessor. The news comes a Korean news outlet, TheKoreaTimes, and it claims that the upcoming Samsung flagship will see a price hike due to the global chip shortage situation.

The shortage has reportedly raised the prices of several important Galaxy S22 components by 2o to 30%. The price of power management chips and ISP (Image Signal Processor) chips has also apparently increased by 10 to 15%.

According to the Korean report, the Galaxy S22 is expected to cost about $100 more than its predecessor at $900. However, there have been contradicting reports which claim that the S22 will, in fact, launch at the same price as the Galaxy S21 due to the increased competition from Apple and Chinese brands.

In conclusion, we recommend taking this information with a grain of salt. Samsung could even choose to go for the middle ground. Raise the price by only $50 or so to address the increased component cost, while also keeping the competition from its rivals in mind.

Only time will tell.

Feature image credit: LetsGoDigital