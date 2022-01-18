Cellular mobile companies have increased call and data packages after mini-budget, and with effect, Jazz, Zong, and Telenor have increased rates of calls and data packages.

Advertisement

According to shopkeepers and retailers, companies have increased rates and they have started implementing new rates too. Jazz has increased rates of superload, all in one packages and data packages. Rates of Jazz monthly super load packages have been increased up to Rs. 40. Similarly, rates of Jazz all in one (call+Internet) weekly packages have been increased up to Rs. 30. Rates on weekly Internet packages have also been increased up to Rs. 25.

ALSO READ Likee and Telenor Pakistan Announce Exclusive Data Bundles

Telenor Pakistan has also increased its rates for calls, internet, and data packages. The monthly super load package of Telenor has been increased by up to Rs. 100. Similarly, Telenor has increased data packages up to Rs. 50, whereas weekly all-in-one packages have been increased up to Rs. 20.

Zong has also increased super load packages up to Rs. 50, data packages up to Rs. 20, and WhatsApp package up to Rs. 7.

According to PTA officials, companies are bound to inform PTA before increasing the packages rates. In this case, companies have transferred tax in mini-budget to consumers.

Cellular mobile operators say the government has increased WHT from 10 percent to 15 percent in the mini-budget. Despite concerns from telecom companies and ministries, the government has decided to increase WHT up to 50 percent. Companies have the right to shift this increase to the consumers.