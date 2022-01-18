Mohammad Hafeez Reveals Lahore Qalandars’ Biggest Weakness Ahead of PSL 2022

Despite having a star-studded squad in each of the previous six editions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Lahore Qalandars remain the only franchise to have never won the title. Although they did reach the final once in PSL 5, they lost to Karachi Kings by 5 wickets.

With the PSL 7 just around the corner, veteran all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, has identified the area where the Lahore Qalandars must improve as a team in order to win their first PSL title.

Speaking with the media after Lahore Qalandars’ pre-camp, the veteran all-rounder said that Lahore Qalandars must improve their fielding to become a formidable side in the competition.

He added that Lahore Qalandars have one of the best bowling attacks in the form of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Rashid Khan. They have an experienced batting lineup as well. The only area where they must improve is their fielding.

Mohammad Hafeez has been triumphant once in the PSL with Peshawar Zalmi in the tournament’s second edition. He joined Lahore Qalandars before PSL 4 and has been a finalist only once with the team, which they lost to Karachi Kings.

The Professor boasts of vast franchise T20 experience. He is the sixth-highest run-getter in the tournament’s history. He has scored 1,273 runs at an average of 27.57 and a strike rate of 121.23 in the previous six editions of the league.

