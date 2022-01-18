Mohammad Hasnain’s Bowling Action Reported for Being Illegal

Pakistan’s fast bowler, Mohammad Hasnain’s bowling has been reported by the umpires at Big Bash League (BBL). This puts his participation in the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) in serious doubt. The pacer will now undergo a test at the ICC-approved biomechanics laboratory in Lahore on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The fiery pacer was reported for action after Sydney Sixer captain, Moises Henriques accused him of chucking during the derby between Thunder and Sixers in the eleventh edition of BBL. Hasnain, who had been too hot to handle during his five game stint in the BBL, has now been reported for an illegal action.

ALSO READ Sydney Thunder Coach Lauds Hasnain’s Impactful Performances in Big Bash League

Hasnain picked up 7 wickets at an average of 15.71 at an economy rate of 6.00 in 5 matches he played in the tournament. Hasnain was remarkable on his debut as he bowled a maiden and picked up three wickets in his first over in the competition.

The 21-year old is set to represent Quetta Gladiators in the upcoming PSL 2022. If his action is adjudged illegal then he will be unable to play for the Gladiators.

More to follow.