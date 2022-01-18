NCOC Issues Clarification on Rumors of Schools Closure

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued a warning to Twitter users on Tuesday, refuting bogus claims that primary schools “will remain closed until next order.”

The anti-pandemic watchdog posted a snapshot of the fake alert in a tweet and explained that “a fake news regarding [the] closure of primary schools is circulating via a fake Twitter account. Action against this account has been initiated through [the] FIA cybercrime wing”.

A fake news regarding closure of primary schools is circulating via fake twitter account. Action against this account has been initiated through FIA cyber crime wing. pic.twitter.com/qp7tL2PZe8 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 18, 2022

This comes a day after the NCOC decided to take the final decision about education institutions only on the basis of data of positive cases of various institutions for which massive testing in educational institutions is being carried out.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) warned on Monday that the next two to three weeks could be critical for the country due to the worsening COVID-19 scenario in the country.

The PMA encouraged the government to act promptly, citing the fact that Karachi’s COVID-19 positive rate had risen to 40 percent. This number only included coronavirus infections that were registered. The number of unregistered cases is substantially greater, it added.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate has nearly hit 10 percent. According to the NCOC’s Tuesday morning data, 5,034 new cases were reported after 53,253 tests were done across the country, increasing the positivity percentage to 9.45 percent.