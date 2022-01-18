Punjab Traffic Police Resumes Issuance of Learner License

Punjab Traffic Police has finally started the issuance of learner licenses in the province under a makeshift arrangement as the normal process remains suspended due to a shortage of important required documents.

Advertisement

Citizens are normally needed to submit a ticket of Rs. 60 issued by any post office as proof of fee submission along with a number of other documents in order to get a learner license from the provincial traffic police.

However, post offices across the province failed to procure the updated tickets for the year 2022 ahead of time, which has been preventing the citizens from applying for learner licenses since the turn of the year.

Until post offices procure this year’s tickets, the provincial traffic police has allowed the citizens to apply for the learner licenses by using ‘form 24’ issued by the post office as an alternative proof of payment of the fee.

ALSO READ Rupee Starts Depreciating Against the US Dollar Even After Mini-Budget

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the Punjab Traffic Police said that citizens can now use form 24 issued by the post office instead of a ticket to apply for a learner license.

The spokesperson added that the Punjab Traffic Police is going to launch an online payment mechanism next month, allowing the citizens to pay the fee for the issuance or renewal of license/learner license through it.