PCB Decides to Recall Ex-Cricketers Taking Part in Legends League Due to PSL 2022

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to recall ex-cricketers taking part in the upcoming Legends Cricket League due to a schedule clash with the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL). Cricketers who are taking part in the Legends Cricket League and are associated with PSL will have to travel back to the country by 22 January.

Quetta Gladiators’ veteran all-rounder, Shahid Afridi, Islamabad United head coach, Azhar Mahmood, Peshawar Zalmi duo, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal, and Lahore Qalandars’ veteran all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez, are few cricketers that will travel back to the country after taking part in the Legends Cricket League for the first two days. Legends Cricket League is set to commence from 20 January in Oman.

All the members will be required to spend three days in quarantine upon their arrival in the country and then they will be allowed to join PSL’s bio-secure bubble. The PSL is set to start on 27 January with the opening match between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings at National Stadium Karachi.

Other Pakistani cricketers taking part in the competition include Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Yousuf, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Umar Gul. The league also includes legendary cricketers from around the world. Superstars such as Brett Lee, Sanath Jayasuriya, Yuvraj Singh, Jonty Rhodes, Virender Sehwag, and Kevin Pietersen are also set to take part in the exciting competition.

