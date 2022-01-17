2 Pakistani Bowlers Among Highest T20 Wicket Takers Since 2020

Pakistan’s star pacers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf are among the top three wicket-takers in T20 cricket since 2020. The duo has put in some exceptional performances at both the international arena and the domestic competitions over the past couple of years.

The two have formed a lethal bowling attack for both Pakistan and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise, Lahore Qalandars.

Shaheen and Haris along with leg-spinner, Rashid Khan, are the top three wicket-takers in T20 cricket over the past two years and the three will form a lethal bowling unit for Qalandars in the upcoming seventh edition of PSL.

While Rashid leads the charts for the highest wickets since 2020 with 141 wickets to his name, Haris Rauf comes second with 111 wickets. Shaheen Afridi has picked up 103 wickets and is the third-highest wicket-taker since 2020.

Rauf has picked up 111 wickets at an average of 21.47 in 81 matches he has played in the last two years. Shaheen, on the other hand, has picked up 103 wickets at an average of 21.08 in 74 matches he has played since 2020. Haris finished as the leading wicket-taker in the T20s with 57 wickets in 2021 while Shaheen finished as the third-highest wicket-taker with 52 wickets.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in T20s since 2020:

Player Matches Wickets Average Economy Rate Rashid Khan 102 141 15.42 6.12 Haris Rauf 81 111 21.47 8.33 Shaheen Afridi 74 103 21.08 7.69

