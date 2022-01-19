Here’s Karachi Kings’ Kit for PSL 2022

The preparations for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are in full swing as the PSL franchises have already started their training sessions for the upcoming mega event. Former champions, Karachi Kings already started their training camp a few days ago with domestic cricketers taking part in several training sessions.

Pakistan’s all-format captain and Karachi Kings’ new captain, Babar Azam also joined the training camp today as the players indulged in a practice game in preparation for the upcoming season. Babar, who was appointed as Karachi’s captain ahead of PSL 2022, will be determined to lead the side to their second PSL title.

Babar Azam alongside Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, and Mohammad Amir were the marquee players that took part in the practice game. Karachi’s new head coach, Peter Moores, and assistant coach, Dougie Brown, were also present for the training session.

During the practice game, the players were seen wearing Karachi’s new kit for PSL 7. While, Karachi’s kit is predominantly blue, this time around they have opted to keep the base of the shirt as red while the secondary color of the shirt is blue. The shirt will be worn with blue trousers.

Have a look at Karachi’s PSL 2022 kit:

