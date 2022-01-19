Islamabad United Unveils New Kit For PSL 2022 [Video]

Former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions, Islamabad United has unveiled new kits for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The PSL franchise revealed the new kits on Twitter as the “world’s first cricket & art collaboration on display”.

Islamabad United, arguably one of the most popular franchises in the league, has always been at the forefront of promoting the product of PSL and they have done it yet again by unveiling their new kits in an artistic way.

United’s new kit pays homage to the artistic canvas of illustrative paintings and modern music, with a unique design on the torso and the back. The kit involves a splash of light and dark blue shades of color with the usual red and orange combination as the main theme of the jersey.

United will be seen donning their new kit for the first time in their opening encounter of the tournament on 30 January against Peshawar Zalmi at the National Stadium in Karachi.