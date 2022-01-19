Pakistan’s Biggest Auto Show is Now Happening in Punjab

The long-awaited Pakistan Auto Show (PAPS) 2022 will finally take place from 29 to 31 July 2022 in Lahore instead of Karachi.

Due to the lack of space in Karachi, the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has chosen to relocate the PAPS 2022 to the Lahore Expo Centre, which is exciting news for the citizens of Lahore.

PAPS has a history of 20 years, and a large number of local and foreign auto brands attend the show and display their vehicles at it each year. Thousands of people gather to see the latest innovations in the automotive sector.

The eagerly awaited PAPS auto show is returning after a long hiatus due to the pandemic. It was postponed three times by the PAAPAM after it was originally planned for July 2021 (first to November 2021 and then to January 2022). It is now rescheduled for July 2022 and it is hoped the new dates are final.

Several international automotive companies are already on board with the PAPS 2022, according to the PAAPAM General Secretary, Ghulam Murtaza. Also, it will be the first auto show since the government announced the New Auto Policy (2021-26) and numerous companies have expressed interest in the policy’s incentives.

Murtaza revealed that nearly half of the stalls had already been reserved, and it is expected that a great number of agreements will be signed during the three days of what will undoubtedly be the greatest auto show in Pakistan.