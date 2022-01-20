15 Top Officials Found Guilty of Negligence in Murree Tragedy

Alt: Usman Buzdar/CM Punjab Suspends 15 Officials Over Negligence in Murree Tragedy

Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Bazdar, has removed 15 officers from their posts, finding them guilty of the Murree tragedy. The decision was made over the investigation report. The administration also ordered disciplinary action against the officials.

A five-member committee was formed in the wake of the recent deaths of at least 23 tourists stranded on the roads of the hill station during a snow storm.

The committee submitted its report to the provincial chief minister, pointing out the negligence and mistakes made by the officers concerned that caused the tragedy.

The officials include the Commissioner Rawalpindi, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, AC Murree, Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi, City Police Officer Rawalpindi, Assistant Superintendent of Police Murree, Assistant Commissioner Murree, SP Highway Circle, DSP Traffic Murree, In-charge Rescue 1122 Murree, Director Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab, Divisional Forest Officer, District Emergency Officer 1122 Rawalpindi, SE Highway Rawalpindi, SDO Highway Mechanical Murree, and Rawalpindi Highway XEN.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, CM Buzdar said, “I made a promise to the nation, that action would be taken against those responsible for Murree’s tragedy, and I fulfilled my promise.”