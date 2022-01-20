Govt Approves AstraZeneca Vaccine for Booster Shots

The federal government has approved the administration of another COVID-19 vaccine, AstraZeneca, to safeguard the general public against the fifth wave of coronavirus led by the Omicron variant.

The move is part of the government’s plans to expedite the process of administration of booster shots to inoculate the maximum number of people against the Omicron variant that is spreading fast in the country.

The Ministry of National Health Services, on Wednesday, stated that the citizens above 18 years of age, who have been vaccinated for six months, can get the AstraZeneca booster dose.

Furthermore, people can also get Pfizer, Moderna, Sinopharm, and Sinovac booster shots from designated vaccination centers, it added.

Note that the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) had reduced the minimum age limit for booster dozes to 18 years on 14 January.

In Todays NCOC session, age limit for booster dose has been further reduced. From tomorrow onwards, citizens over 18 years will be eligible for free booster dose of their choice. Booster (one dose) will be administered after 6 months gap from complete vaccination. — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 14, 2022

