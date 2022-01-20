Here’s How WhatsApp Contacts Can Easily Track Your Location

Beyond being just a social media app used for posts and calls, WhatsApp can be used to locate a contact in case of emergencies. If a user has been offline for days or even months or sent messages that have not been delivered after a long time, it is possible to check the location of that user for safety purposes.

Advertisement

This method can work even when the user has not sent their location via WhatsApp.

Before accessing their location, you must make sure to follow the steps using WhatsApp Web on a Windows 10 operating system.

Only the WhatsApp Web tab should be open, with all other unnecessary tabs closed. Moreover, a recent conversation should exist between you and the other user.

To access WhatsApp Web, you can simply visit the official site here. Simply access the settings menu on the WhatsApp mobile app, open Linked Devices, tap on Link a Device, and scan the QR code using the WhatsApp app.

Once connected to WhatsApp Web, follow these steps:

Open a chat with another user. Press Ctrl + Alt + Delete to open the Windows Task Manager. End all active applications except the browser being used to chat. Press the Win (Windows logo) key + R to open Run, type cmd, and press Enter. Once the Command Prompt opens, enter ‘netstat –a –n –o’ and press ‘Enter.’ Note down the IP addresses. Enter the IPs into an IP tracing website such as this. The IP Lookup results will display Latitude, Longitude, Continent, Country, State, City, Postcode, Timezone, Local Time, ISP, Organization, IP Connection Type, ASN, and PTR Record.