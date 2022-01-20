PUBG’s PlayerUnknown Shows Off His Future Project [Video]

Brendan Greene, better known as PlayerUnknown, opened an independent studio titled PlayerUnknown Productions, after he departed from PUBG publisher Krafton Inc., in mid-2021. Since then PlayerUnknown promised to deliver massive, potentially planet-sized open worlds. In a recent Twitter video, Greene provided a sneak-peek into what he has been up to.

The uploaded video shows a 64×64 km real-time-generated forest with the camera zooming in and out smoothly. The video is a proof-of-concept from last year with the tech used is in its early phase, and a lot of fog and pop-in.

Greene plans on developing new technology that will be able to generate huge open worlds that will expand over hundreds of kilometers with the use of AI and machine learning.

Today I want to share a proof-of-concept tech demo from early last year. This gave me the confidence to think about planet-sized worlds and the possibilities they could afford players. If you want to help us make these worlds, we are hiring!https://t.co/MUO49PS2KG pic.twitter.com/wDef2Jz34T — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) January 17, 2022

Regarding the project, Greene commented:

The key to making worlds bigger than humans can create on their own has always been to get machines to pitch in and help, and that’s exactly what we’ve done here. Our machine is a neural network and our network gives us a way to learn and then generate massive, realistic open worlds at runtime. Or to put it another way, every time you press play. It’s this breakthrough that we hope will start pushing video game worlds to the sorts of scale that would lend weight to the idea of, “You see that mountain? You can climb it.” Coming across a beautiful corner tucked away in a vast wilderness. I think that has real meaning when thousands of players haven’t passed that way in the last hour.

Greene hopes to implement this plan to eventually create an entire game, by first releasing ‘Prologue,’ a toned-down survival experience that acts more as a tech demo.

Greene described that Prologue “ is intended to serve as a simple introduction to an early introduction to our technology. A chance to look at what we’ve accomplished by leveraging machine learning.”

On the concept behind Prologue, Greene further stated that:

You’ll need to find your way across a runtime-generated wilderness use found tools and gather the resources to survive in a journey where harsh weather is your constant foe. There will be no guidance, no path for you to follow, just a world, a spot on the map to reach, and the tools needed to get there. We’ve also decided to release Prologue as a tech demo, rather than a complete game. A way for you to experience an early iteration of our terrain generation tool.

No further details have been provided regarding the release of Prologue or any other projects of PlayerUnknown Studios.