Pakistan Army Declared As the Rising Global Military Power in 2022

Pakistan Army has been declared as the rising global military power as it now ranks as the 9th most powerful army in the world, according to the recently published Military Strength Rankings 2022.

Advertisement

Pakistan has jumped up six places within two years as Pakistan Army was ranked as the 15th and 10th most powerful army in the world in Military Strength Rankings 2020 and 2021 respectively.

ALSO READ PSL Anthem Singer Aima Baig Deceives FBR in Tax Evasion Case

Global Firepower has been publishing Military Strength Rankings since 2006. Each year, it ranks the militaries of all the countries on basis of potential war-making capabilities.

It assigns a ‘PowerIndex’ score to each country after taking into account more than 50 factors. The smaller the PowerIndex value, the higher the country’s fighting capability.

Pakistan with a PowerIndex of 0.1572 fares better than Turkey, Iran, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and Israel in the Military Strength Rankings 2022. Just like last year, the US, Russia, and China have occupied the top 3 spots on the latest rankings.

ALSO READ Court Grants Relief to Stage Actress in Changing Room Video Scandal

Let’s have a look at the top 10 countries on the Global Firepower Index 2022.

Advertisement

Sr. No. Country PowerIndex Rank 1. US 0.0453 1st 2. Russia 0.0501 2nd 3. China 0.0511 3rd 4. India 0.0979 4th 5. Japan 0.1195 5th 6. South Korea 0.1261 6th 7. France 0.1283 7th 8. UK 0.1382 8th 9. Pakistan 0.1572 9th 10. Brazil 0.1695 10th

Via: Global Firepower